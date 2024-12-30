Pola-Mao Has Proven He is Long-Term Option for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 4-12 after taking down the New Orleans Saints, 25-10, on Sunday.
While the final scores of games at this point in the season are inconsequential, there were plenty of impressive moments from this game that Coach Antonio Pierce’s team can build on.
For one, Brock Bowers is having arguably the greatest season for a rookie tight end in NFL history. He finished the day with seven receptions for 77 yards. He broke Mike Ditka’s rookie season tight end receiving record and the rookie franchise receiving record.
Another player who has proven he can be a long-term option is safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. When Marcus Epps went down for the season with a torn ACL, Pola-Mao stepped in, and he has done a tremendous job.
Pola-Mao finished with four tackles and two passes defended. He was all over the field against New Orleans’ struggling offense, as he has been all season.
The third-year safety out of USC is having the best season of his career, posting 76 total tackles, one for loss, a quarterback hit, two forced fumbles, three passes defended, and a sack. He has provided impressive versatility to a defense that has needed it.
Pola-Mao was an incredible find by former general manager Dave Ziegler as an undrafted free agent. He has great size, speed, and high football IQ that allowed him to see the field early in his career.
Epps and Tre’von Moehrig will both enter free agency in March, and there is a chance the Raiders will lose one or potentially both. If they do, they should feel good knowing Pola-Mao can take over one of those spots as a long-term option.
After Epps suffered his injury, the Raiders’ defense could have been much worse off if not for the play of Pola-Mao. Teams are not often as fortunate as the Raiders when they lose important defensive starters, but Pola-Mao stepped in and immediately replaced Epps’ production.
The Raiders have a few players who make up their young core. Pola-Mao is one of those players. The Raiders could sign him to an extension and keep him around long-term, rewarding him for his excellent play this season and signaling that they believe in what he can bring to the team in the future.
