Potential Future Raiders Minority Owner and G.O.A.T Tom Brady Calls Out NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to return to old-school football under head coach Antonio Pierce. Pierce's Silver and Black wants to prioritize defense and physicality along with a balanced attack on offense. Think Marcus Allen era Raiders with the power run game and the 1970s vertical passing. Those old films of Cliff Branch running verticals in every reel.
The modern NFL is an offense-friendly league. It has drawn criticism from numerous players and coaches, current and former, along with pundits and analysts. One critic of the NFL has been former quarterback Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion, surefire first ballot Hall-of-Famer, and arguably the greatest player to ever grace a football field.
Brady, who is in the midst of joining Raiders ownership, recently spoke with sports media personality Stephen A. Smith at a Fanatics Fest town hall. Brady's criticism revolved around new rules that he feels hinders player development.
"When I watch it, I think we're regressing in the game a little bit because for a number of different reasons, and I can cite them all the way back for the last 15 years, it could go from ultimately the development of the players is what's the most important to the NFL," Brady said. "If you want football to be good, you're going to want to develop these players to be better every single year. And the reality is we don't have the processes in place for those players to be better year after year. They may maintain, they may be slightly better, but not at the improvement levels we were able to make when I was a younger player. Through our ability to practice more, we had less distractions, there was much more opportunity in the offseason to train, there was more opportunity in training camp to train, there was more opportunity in the regular season to train. We had, and not only in pro level, but college sports, because whatever gets adopted at the pro level ultimately gets adopted to the college level, and from the college level, it gets adopted to the high school level.
"And now I look at what could be a little bit dangerous is now there are players transferring from schools when they are not playing. And they're going to different programs and they're going to different techniques they are learning. They are never advancing in their own individual system. There used to be college programs, now there are college teams. You're no longer learning a program, you're learning a playbook."
