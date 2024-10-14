QB Switch Was Not Spark Raiders Hoped for vs. Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-4 after a 32-13 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, their second consecutive loss.
After a blowout loss last week, another multiple-score loss has the vibes around this team significantly low.
The Raiders made a change at quarterback ahead of this game, benching Gardner Minshew II for Aidan O’Connell. The move was made with hopes of offensive improvement in mind.
That was not the case.
The Raiders’ first drive of the game was impressive. They mixed run and pass and capped it off with an Alexander Mattison touchdown.
After that, the team got nothing going.
They went three and out twice after the touchdown drive. Dylan Laube’s first career carry ended in a fumble. They had a punt blocked. Ameer Abdullah fumbled. O’Connell threw an interception.
The Steelers’ defense was flat-out dominant, and the Raiders had no answers. After their first touchdown drive, they scored a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that was it.
The Raiders were just 2-11 on third down in this game, their worst total this season. Their third-down offense has been a disaster this season, but this game was the worst of them all.
Las Vegas totaled just 275 yards of total offense, their third-lowest total this season. While Minshew struggled to move the ball at times, O’Connell did not look much better.
To be fair to O’Connell, he played without Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders’ top two receivers. He was also without Zamir White and Thayer Munford, two of the team’s top contributors.
This was an uphill battle from the beginning, but overall, the offense still struggled significantly, as it has all year.
The Raiders played against a Steelers offense that was not much better than they were; they just had more opportunities because of their defense. The Steelers did not give the Raiders many opportunities, but they did not take advantage of the opportunities they did have.
It will be interesting to see if Coach Antonio Pierce sticks with O’Connell this week or goes back to Minshew. They take on a struggling Los Angeles Rams team next week, a chance to bounce back.
O’Connell may need another opportunity to start when Meyers, White, and Munford return. That is when we would see how much of a change he could be for this offense.
