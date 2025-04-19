Top Draft RB Shows Love to Raiders OC Kelly
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in the market for a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
There is one name at the top of the draft that many in Raider Nation hope the team comes away with after the first round: Boise State star Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up is far and away the best running back in the class.
However, this is a deep running back class with several players who could be lead backs in the NFL. If the Raiders want to wait for a running back in the draft, they could land someone who can still give them high-end production.
That includes Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins, who has been linked to the Raiders because of his connection with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who coached him during the Buckeyes’ national championship run last season.
Judkins spoke about the new Raiders’ OC on the Up and Adams Show just days ago.
“I had a formal with the Raiders at the Combine, and I got to see him again and everyone else in the room from that staff,” he said. “It was just awesome to get to see him and see how he’s thriving in a new culture, and I’m happy for him. The success that we had together, and to see him go do special things at the next level.”
Judkins said he would love to reunite with Kelly as a member of the Silver and Black.
“It would be great,” he said. “I love the way that – versatility, with using me this past year, this past season, and different ways he can get me the ball. And then, we can just draw stuff up on the fly. You love coaches like that because they care about how players think about the game and how certain things work out. He cares about the players’ opinion, and I think that’s solid as a coach because it matters.”
Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024. He split carries with TreVeyon Henderson, who could also be a Raiders target in this draft class.
Judkins is an electric player with the ball in his hands and, as he mentioned, can do many things on the field.
Many Raiders fans would be excited if they landed a player of his caliber.
