Raider Nation Mixed with the Decision at Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders left Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys with more questions than answers. The Raiders struggled for the most part of Saturday's game, coming out flat, and it stayed that way for the whole game.
The Raiders had to make a decision on who they were going to name the starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Chargers. They wanted either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew II to take over and make it clear who would be the starter. Neither did that Saturday Night.
Both players did not play to the standard that the Raiders' coaching staff wants to see.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday that Minshew would be the starting quarterback.
So far, Raider Nation seems mixed on the decision that the Raiders made at quarterback. Some of the fans are happy, and some are not. As we know, Raider Nation is the only fan base that the organization acknowledges as part of the team.
The Raiders felt Misnhew gives the team the best chance to win now, and early on in the season, it is important that the Raiders get off to a fast start.
The Raiders have started the last two season 1-3 in the first four games.
Raiders Nation will have time to process the quarterback decision before the first game of the season. And no matter what they think about the decision the Raiders made, Raider Nation should cheer on Minshew and the rest of the Raiders team all season long.
It is important to know that just because one decision was made, does not mean we will not see both quarterbacks this season. As we saw just last year, the Raiders used three different starting quarterbacks.
And in the NFL, teams are now starting to prioritize the backup quarterback spot. We have seen starting quarterbacks in the league go down and the backup come in and win games. If it happens, O'Connell will be ready to step in with confidence just like Raider Nation saw last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.