Raider Nation Should Not Overlook Las Vegas' Late-Round Picks
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco has received deserved credit for his first NFL Draft with the Silver and Black.
The two headliners, of course, have been tight end Brock Bowers and guard Jackson Powers-Johnson, but the Raiders made the most of all their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
As is usually the case for every team, the Raiders' late-round picks are not receiving enough attention.
Sixth-round pick running back Dylan Laube is joining an already talented running back room and will likely not be seeing many snaps on offense. As arguably the best special teams player in the FCS, Laube could potentially see some valuable snaps as a returner off the bat. If he doesn't this coming season, he certainly should down the road.
The Raiders' first of three seventh-round picks, safety Trey Taylor, was perhaps the top safety in all of college football last season, having been named the 2023 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back.
Lastly, cornerback M.J. Devonshire, the Raiders' final pick of the draft, has the gritty qualities the Raiders looked for in the draft. The former Pitt cornerback should have been selected earlier in the draft, but fortunately for the Raiders, he fell to them in the seventh round.
All three of these prospects were very grateful to hear their names be called on the final day of the draft.
Making those calls were one of the highlights of Telesco's first draft as Las Vegas' GM.
"Yeah, there were some pretty good ones today, Dylan Laube, Trey Taylor," Telesco said following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. "Trey Taylor was just so thankful, M.J. [Devonshire] at the end. It's pretty neat. It's funny because when we do it, like with me, I'm making the call and I hate to say it but my mind's already thinking to the next one, because you're just kind of in this mode of just kind of keep working any you kind of forget that the kid on the other end of the phone that is getting this phone call its changing his life. He has a chance to be a professional football player, he knows what city he's going to go to and it's the Raiders, and what's better than that to get a call from the Las Vegas Raiders.
"So, especially these kids today, there was a lot of emotions on the phone, but it's a life-changing journeys for these guys to be here. So yeah, sometimes - I hate to say it, we do this every year and it's part of our job, and we kind of lose track of that, but it was kind of cool to hear that from the guys today."
