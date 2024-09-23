Raider Nation Was the Only Thing That Showed up in Week 3
Raiders Nation were present and ready to rock and roll for their Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
They showed up early for the team's season opener, and the fans did not disappoint. Unfortunately for them, the Raiders played a terrible and disappointing game. Las Vegas did not have an answer for the Carolina Panthers.
The Raiders got embarrassed, losing 36-22 on their home turf.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' disappointing Week 3 loss on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"This was a game in which the Raiders were flat, outcoach, there were outplayed, they were out tough," Carpenter said. "The two things that I came away from this if I am the Raiders... and Antonio Pierce wanted none of this. I think his press conference was alighting. ... They had 12 quarters and 10 and a half of them, they have been anemic. Only a quarter and a half in Baltimore where they were good. ... It was a terrible performance, there is no way to spin this. ... One of my colleagues said, 'Who will protect Maxx [Crosby] from Maxx?' At one point, watching him hobble around the field, you thought this game was out of hand, do you tell him to sit down? ... But even AP said after the game that they would look at the pass to set up the run. But it is not working. It is clearly not working. ... For the first time in the Patrick Graham era, his defense looked discombobulated. The entire team looked discombobulated and disoriented. It was a bad performance. ... When you continue to see the offense perform at a certain level, it goes back to what Nick Saban said: 'If you are allowing it, you are coaching it.' ... There is a simulation that it is OK on third-and-5 to throw in the flat, ... And I am going to tell you, if you are a Raider fan, you should be incredibly encouraged by Antonio Pierce's reaction tonight. It was one of the sternest postgame coaches press conferences I've ever been part of."
