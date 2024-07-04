Raiders 2021 Redraft Has Surprising Result
The Las Vegas Raiders under head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco are far more stable than previous regimes. The Raiders went from gamblers to investors in the 2024 NFL Draft. A franchise known for making home-run-swing selections in the draft is no more. Pierce has established a new vision and identity for the Silver and Black, and part of it was exercised with a draft class that was built upon his core football values.
However, things were much different for the Raiders. General manager Dave Ziegler was a gambler, but to his credit, he had some solid picks. Guard Dylan Parham in the third round in 2022 was a good selection and running back Zamir White is looking to be the starter as a former fourth-round selection. Tackle Thayer Munford might be the gem of Ziegler's tenure, a seventh-rounder who has become a staple on the Raiders offensive line. If quarterback Aidan O'Connell pans out, that pick would be the highlight of the Ziegler era.
In 2021, Ziegler drafted a big-time bust in first-round (No. 17) offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama lineman was out of the league by 2023 and had just 17 starts in 21 games to his name. In a redraft by Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team, the Raiders go a different route and select edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who is currently a big contributor with the Miami Dolphins.
"It's really unfortunate that Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles at the end of the 2023 season because he was on his way to stardom in Miami," Mosher wrote. "Phillips has recorded 22.0 sacks in 26 career starts (42 games) and is among the best pure pass rushers in the league. Pairing him with Maxx Crosby would keep offensive coordinators in the AFC up at night."
Indeed, the selection would have made an already fierce Raiders defensive front and pass rush even better. Phillips, with Crosby, Christian Wilkins, Tyree Wilson, Malcolm Koonce, would open up the defense even more. Linebackers Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Tommy Eichenberg would have the room to fly around the ball. The secondary would be benefitted too.
Unfortunately, the Raiders did not take Phillips, but rather Leatherwood. Thought it would end up a wasted draft pick, the Silver and Black faithful can keep their heads held high knowing the Raiders are in a much better place three seasons later.
