Raiders' 2024 Preseason Schedule Announced
Just a couple of days after their 2024-25 schedule was revealed, the Las Vegas Raiders learned the dates and times of their three preseason games.
The club released its preseason schedule on Friday.
The Raiders' first preseason game will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. EST, 1 p.m. PST.
These two teams met at Allegiant Stadium last season in what was the Raiders' most embarassing loss of the year. The Raiders fell 3-0. The contest tied the lowest-scoring NFL game in the Super Bowl era.
Las Vegas will then play the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.
The Raiders faced Dallas at AT&T Stadium in their final preseason game last year. The Cowboys handed the Raiders their first preseason loss since 2021, winning the contest 31-16.
The last time the two teams met in the regular season was on Thanksgiving in 2021 when Las Vegas narrowly defeated Dallas 36-33, a critical victory in their road to the playoffs that season.
Las Vegas will wrap up its 2024 preseason back at home, where it will host the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. PST.
The two teams faced each other in Week 1 of last year's preseason when the Raiders conquered the 49ers 34-7. They had met in Week 17 the season prior when Las Vegas upset San Francisco in an effort led by former Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who had made his first-career NFL start.
The 2024 NFL preseason will kick off with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 1. The game will be played between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears.
This will be one of the most interesting preseason for the Raiders in recent years, as there have been many new additions to the team, including several likely starters. It will also be Raiders coach Antonio Pierce's first preseason at the helm.
Las Vegas went 2-1 in last year's preseason and has gone 6-1 over the last two preseasons.
