Raiders' 2024 Struggles Revealed by Futility in One Area
The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a bad start this season, and a turnaround does not appear anywhere in sight.
The Raiders are 2-5 and have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL. They have not been able to run the football consistently, and the defense has not given the offense enough opportunities.
Las Vegas’ roster is in a rough spot. They moved on from their best offensive player, wide receiver Davante Adams, in a trade last week. For an offense already struggling, moving on from Adams feels like waving the white flag.
The Raiders’ roster is in its current position largely due to the team’s poor draft history. A recent mind-blowing statistic from Raiders writer Bill Williamson revealed that no single first-round pick the Silver and Black made from 2019-22 is still on the roster.
Clelin Ferrell plays for the Washington Commanders. Josh Jacobs plays for the Green Bay Packers. Johnathan Abram plays for the New Orleans Saints.
Henry Ruggs was arrested in 2021 after a drunk driving arrest that killed a driver. Damon Arnette was released in 2021 after videos revealed him holding a gun and making death threats.
Alex Leatherwood is on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. The team did not have a first-round pick in 2022 after acquiring Adams from the Green Bay Packers.
Many fans are frustrated with the current Antonio Pierce-Tom Telesco regime. However, they came into this position having to dig out of a deep hole left for them.
Some of the best teams in the league build their rosters through the draft. The top teams in the league, like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers, have hit on their draft picks, allowing them to become elite teams.
It is not necessarily Pierce or Telesco’s fault that their current talent pool is not deep. They have not had a core to build off of, so there is not much for them to work with.
That does not absolve them of not winning with this current roster, as they still must find a way to make it work with what they have.
However, it is up to Telesco to build a winning team, and it is up to Pierce to produce results.
