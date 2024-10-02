Raiders' 24-Hour Rule Applies to Both Wins and Losses
The Las Vegas Raiders have often discussed the need to move past losses quickly.
However, the Raiders followed their upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens with an uninspired performance the following week against the Carolina Panthers. Aiming not to have another letdown after a win, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins said he plans to apply the same rule after a win as he does after a loss.
"It's the same kind of approach,” Wilkins said. “If you take the 24-hour rule approach in the NFL, that's kind of the best way I look at it and always what it is. You celebrate, you enjoy, you do what you need to do for those 24 hours.
“Then, 'Hey, put your head down, get back to work, start getting ready for the next opponent, win, lose or draw.' And if you take that approach, and I'll encourage guys to do that, like, 'Hey, that was cool, but let's keep stacking.' Because typically, the good teams in the league continue to stack wins and don't stack losses. So, that's kind of my approach and my mindset going forward."
Wilkins is known as a positive presence in the locker room. He noted that while the team must move on from the victory just as quickly as they move on from losses, it is also crucial for the team to celebrate the wins they do secure. The veteran defensive lineman feels this way because he knows how difficult it is to win in the National Football League.
"Yeah, definitely. And just because, in general, it's hard to win in this league," Wilkins said. "So, you've definitely got to. It's hard to make plays. It's hard to win in this league. It's hard to be a productive player. This league is hard.
“It's like I said before, it's a grown man's league. So, nothing ever really comes easy. So that's why, again, you've just got to stay even-keeled through it all. Enjoy the roller coaster and just take things as they come."
The Raiders are 2-2 and can still have an extremely productive season if they can combine all the pieces. It will be up to Wilkins and the other veterans on the team to lead a group of players that have suddenly and unexpectedly had to lean on younger, lesser-known players.
