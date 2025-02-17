Get to Know Raiders' DT Adam Butler, The Man
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best, if not the best all-around defensive tackle in the National Football League, Adam Butler. With the Raiders dealing with a lot of change in recent years and a lot of key injuries last season, the one consistent thing has been Butler. The Raiders will have to bring back Butler next season to keep the defensive line intact next season.
Butler, since coming to the Silver and Black has been one of the best defensive players for the team. Butler has been one of the leaders of the defensive line and the defense. Butler brings a great presence and a loud voice to the defense, especially to the young defensive players.
He has a great season in 2024 and will look to do the same thing in 2025. Butler gives a lot of credit to his parents and family for his success on the field which has made him a better man and person off the field. That was a huge reason why Butler had a great year last season.
Our Hondo Carpenter recently interviewed Butler and talked about him becoming a better man on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I like to think to myself that I am a great man," said Butler. "You know my morality means a lot. I am definitely not perfect, but I do everything I can to do what is right for people. That is why I think me and you get along so well. Because you just have that down-to-earth factor. You know, yes I am in the NFL but I am also a human being right."
"To answer your question of where that comes from is my parents. And the reason I value my wife so much and my family is because that is what my parents instilled in me. My parents are still married to this day. I am over 30 years of marriage, I look up to them. Their marriage is not perfect but no one marriage is perfect. But the value of family is invaluable. Like there is no value. It is the most important thing ever."
"And when it is all said and done when I take off the helmet, when I take off the cleats, the only thing that is going to matter is you know, who are the people that were there. Who are the people that support me? Who was by my side? Who tried to push me to be better and my wife does what she can now. To encourage me, and to keep me going."
