Raiders' Adams: AP 'Affected the Team Before He Even Knew He Affected the Team'
All of Raider Nation is now familiar with the famous "heart-to-heart" locker room chat that led up former Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' firing and Antonio Pierce's promotion.
During his appearance on "Speak" on FS1 last week, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams revealed some insight into the season-changing event.
"I mean, he [Pierce] really affected the team before he even knew he affected the team," Adams said. "And I say that because we had a little kumbaya. I'm not to sure -- I'm not going to get into too much detail about that, but we had a little kumbaya last year right before we actually made the change, and AP actually got up there and spoke in front of the team, and I mean, I think he opened up a lot of people's eyes because he had been a real, kind of quiet behind-the-scenes dude. You're a linebackers coach, you don't really have the same voice as the head coach or as a coordinator does, so he was kind of playing his role with chilling and winning us over just by a few words that he got up there and shared, and we could feel the passion, we could feel that he wasn't scared of nobody in the room the way he got up there and talked directly toward specific people. He's not afraid to empower certain players.
"Like, I've always been a fan of the coaches that can get up there and say, 'Tae, I need you tomorrow right here' the night before the game. 'Tae, I need you to put on your cape tomorrow.' Whoever the quarterback is, 'I need you to put your cape on. Josh Jacobs, I need you to put your cape on tomorrow. Y'all the cape wearers.' And then, he will go to the special teams dudes: 'You're my hard hat and my work boots dude, I need you to show up and do what your -- your opportunities you have, you may have 10 plays -- I need you to put your work boots on and go do your thing. So, for me, I don't like the coach that's going to get up there and just be: 'Altogether, we have to do this, or do that, like whatever.' No, be direct about what you mean, call out certain players and see what they're made of."
Pierce finished the 2023 season with a 5-4 record as interim head coach. He was named the team's head coach going forward this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.