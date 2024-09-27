Raiders' Adams on His Role as a Leader, Learning From the Best
Davante Adams isn't just one of the Las Vegas Raiders' best players. He's one of their best leaders.
The six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver is in his 11th NFL season and has had the luxury of being led by some of the greatest to ever play the game. Now, he's utilizing that experience to help lead the Silver and Black.
Adams told Kay Adams on her show, "Up & Adams" on Tuesday that he considers himself one of the top leaders on his team.
"It's something that I take a lot of pride in and I have a lot of knowledge," Adams said. "And I've learned from Aaron Rodgers, I've learned from Julius Peppers, a lot of people that have won and had a lot of individual success as well, and they know what it takes to be great. So, being able to shed some of the light that I have on ways to win and just all that stuff. I feel like it'd be doing a disservice to the team if I wasn't being vocal in those situations.
"I will say it's funny because me and Maxx [Crosby] actually talk about the fact that he's like the one that will call the team up and do that, all that stuff, and then, I'm like, the, like you say, kind of like the smooth operator as far as how I deal with the more intimate settings, and talking to the team in specific situations versus like every single day, addressing them. And Maxx does really well with that, and I think that I'm a very passionate leader, so if I have something that's on my heart that's when I usually get involved."
Adams' guidance is more crucial than ever right now for a Raiders team still searching for its identity. He wants to win, and in order to do so, he needs to bring his teammates with him in his quest to reach the standard he expects.
Between Adams and Crosby, the Raiders are in good hands on the players side. Their followers can't take it for granted.
Adams and the Raiders will look to bounce back after falling to the Carolina Panthers when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.