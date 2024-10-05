Raiders' Adams Sends Cryptic Social Media Post
The Las Vegas Raiders have been dealing with trade rumors surrounding one of the league's top receivers, Davante Adams, after he reportedly requested a trade from the team earlier this week. He may have given some insight as to what his decision may be going forward.
On Friday, Adams posted to his Instagram story a picture of historical American writer and poet, Edgar Allan Poe. To some, this is extremely confusing, but to others who are familiar with Poe's work and his life, it speaks volumes.
Poe was recognized worldwide, most notably for his popular 1845 poem, "The Raven". Poe also died in Baltimore. If the post is indeed a reference to Baltimore, nobody is happier to see this social media news than Ravens fans.
It's up for speculation currently, but quite a specific post for Adams. Any theories for other organizations are tough to generate due to how particular of a selection it was to make the legendary poet the topic of discussion.
The Ravens are 2-2, currently in second place in the AFC North. They have a relatively thin receiving corps, as most of the passing game runs through less frequent pass-catching positions.
Tight end Isaiah Likely and running back Justice Hill have the most receiving yards this season, combining for nearly 40% of the team's production through the air. They are somewhat desperate for another target for two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Adams would complement second-year wideout Zay Flowers and give Jackson another strong option in the passing game. The Ravens would be a much more dangerous threat in the AFC if they acquired the six-time pro bowler.
There have been no official reports that Adams and the Ravens are in trade talks.
After being sidelined from last week's game against the Browns, Adams will likely be unavailable for the second straight week as he deals with a hamstring injury and trade discussions. His cryptic social media activity has Raiders fans wondering if and when the time will come for him to move on.
Trying their best to block out the extra-curricular noise, the Raiders will travel to Empower Field at Mile High this Sunday to battle the Denver Broncos (2-2) in the team's first AFC West matchup. Coach Antonio Pierce and his guys look to move above .500 for the first time this season.
