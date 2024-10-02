Raiders' Adams Speaks on Trade Rumors
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly considering trading Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams. ESPN's Paul Gutierrez was the first to report on the matter.
Multiple factors have led to talks that could send one of the league's top receivers to a new destination for the rest of the 2024 season.
Rumors have begun to circulate around Adams, who is in his third year with the Raiders. He spoke with sports media personality, Kay Adams, on the "Up and Adams Show" on Tuesday morning.
The interview featured a few answers from Davante that may have raised some questions when asked what his response is to people that say he has played his final snaps as a Raider.
“All I can control is the next thing that I’m on to,” Adams said. “I’m gonna get up in a minute and go get a nice workout in and that’s all I can control.”
Not the most reassuring answer from one of the best in the league at his position, but there was nothing conclusive in his response that signified that he would be cutting ties with the organization.
In tense circumstances such as these, a relationship between a player and coach is crucial. Rumors had billowed as an Instagram post from Monday referred to Adams being traded that was liked by head coach Antonio Pierce's Instagram account. Adams was asked about the situation.
"I haven't heard from him [Pierce], I haven't talked to him," Adams said. "Honestly, it's hard to comment on, I'm sure you would imagine as such. But, it's one of those situations where I just keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that. But, there's been no communication with anyone from the team since that [trade rumors] became a thing. It's just the weekly, 'What's up with Tae' thing, there's always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day, 1-7 doesn't create any of it."
Adams was traded to the Raiders during the 2022 offseason from Green Bay after eight seasons with the Packers. Since joining the Silver and Black, he has totaled 221 receptions, 2,869 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns.
The 31-year-old is in his 11th season in the NFL, meaning that he likely has a few more years of good football left. That is if he does not take the shorter route out of the game that many stars have begun to do over the past several years.
Adams was sidelined last Sunday against the Browns, dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play this week on the road against the Denver Broncos. He had previously suffered a hamstring injury back in 2020 with the Packers.
If the Raiders do decide to trade Adams, it will lessen the strength of the wide receiver room but will surely give the team a few significant pieces that are needed to compete in the AFC the next few years.
