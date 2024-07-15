Raiders' Adams Shines as Leader in 'Receiver'
The Netflix documentary "Receiver" highlights five NFL pass-catchers and their journeys through football and life.
Among those five is Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams, who dealt with a tumultuous beginning to the 2023 season. The Raiders were not successful, and the team’s morale was low. Adams was getting frustrated, and chatter was growing louder about his future in the Silver and Black.
However, a midseason coaching change and a major energy shift silenced all that chatter. Adams loves being a Raider, and that was much more evident when Antonio Pierce became the interim head coach and the team started winning games.
Pierce’s energy and the mindset he tried to instill in the team rubbed off on Adams, who can be seen in the episode encouraging players to cheer each other on and keep their energy level up.
“Don’t let our energy and our f---ing juice be contingent on the success of the plays that we’re doing,” Adams says to a group of offensive linemen.”
Pierce also had good things to say about Adams and how he bought into the vision.
“What I asked these guys to do is -- we need to cross over,” Pierce said. “It ain’t offense, defense, special teams, it’s a team. So, what I saw with Davante is him really buying into that and getting guys like, ‘Hey, come on, let’s go cheer on the defense,’ and the belief. I think there was a sense of belief that we can do this. Do what? Win a lot more games than we just won the last eight.”
The episode shows the Raiders’ Sunday Night Football victory over the New York Jets, a game that allowed Adams to reconnect with his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The two are shown hugging and embracing each other, reflecting on their night together.
The Raiders defeated the Jets 16-12. After the game, Adams is dancing in the locker room with teammates and clearly having fun playing football again. Earlier in the season, Adams said it allows him to play well if he feels good.
“It’s a kids’ game,” Pierce said. “Let your personalities come out, fellas. I need to see it. Tae, you got them dreads? Shake them damn things. Shake ‘em.”
The episode also shows Adams testing new foods at the Taco Bell headquarters, which he called one of his favorite parts of the season.
It also shows Adams watching film while showing Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson watching film of Adams at the same time.
The episode ends with the two meeting during the Raiders’ 3-0 loss to the Vikings.
The full season of ‘Receiver’ is streaming now on Netflix.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.