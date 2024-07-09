Raiders' Adams to Chargers' Social Media Team: 'Please Keep My Name Out Your Mouth'
Back in May, the Los Angeles Chargers' social media team got quite creative with a comical thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, upon the reveal of the 2024-25 nFL schedule.
The Chargers posted a Pop Tart flavor representing each of their opponents for the upcoming season. Some were funny, while others could have been a bit more clever.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers posted a photo of Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams next to a Pop Tart with a falvor classified as "garbage." Sure, it was a harmful shot at one of their division rivals, but it was, frankly, quite foolish, considering the Raiders had pounded Los Angeles with a 63-point outing when the two teams last met. Adams had over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the victory.
The six-time Pro Bowler had a message for the Chargers' social media team when he joined the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday.
"There was a little trend a little bit ago where a few of the social media pages were posting some funny stuff when the schedule was released," Adams said. "And so, they posted me and then like a picture of a trash can or something like that -- the Chargers did. And so, I thought about responding on social media to it and being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in in real life and continue doing it the way -- because my first game against them [as a Raider], I don't know, they clearly forgot, I had like 10 catches, 141 yards and a touchdown. And then, the next time, that same year, it was like 177 yards and two touchdowns, I think it was, that game.
"So, I just wanted to kind of remind them what they've been going through as it pertains to playing against me. And hopefully the people that made that post -- because its not the players' fault, they didn't have anything to do with the post -- but this is directed strictly toward the Chargers' social media page: Please keep my name out your mouth."
