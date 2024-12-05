Raiders Add Two More Players to Practice Squad
The Las Vegas Raiders will head to the east coast in Week 14 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders are coming off a painful Week 13 loss.
They head to Tampa Bay trying to snap their eight-game losing streak. The Raiders continue to ride the youth movement. The Raiders signed running back Sincere McCormick on Tuesday. The moves did not stop there for the Raiders.
On Wednesday the Raiders signed wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and linebacker Brandon Smith to the practice squad. The Raiders who have been dealing with injuries all season, lost wide receiver DJ Turner in Week 13 and placed him on injured reserve.
Shedrick Jackson is a product of the University of Auburn. Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent this past offseason by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has appeared in five games this season as a special teamer.
Most noticeable is that Jackson is related to the Raiders legendary running back Bo Jackson. Bo Jackson spent his four NFL seasons with the Silver and Black. Bo also attends the University of Auburn. Bo Jackson also played Major League Baseball.
Shedrick Jackson is known for his speed and play making ability.
The Raiders also added depth in their linebacker room. The Raiders signed Brandon Smith to the practice squad to give the Raiders depth at the position.
Smith was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers.
Smith spent one season with the Panthers. He then was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles. And this season he spent time with the New York Jets before being released.
At Penn State Smith was named third-team All-Big Ten in 2021. He has played in 14 games in the NFL.
The move adds another young linebacker for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have given their young players on the roster chances to see the field. And they have done a great job.
If you are a young player in the league, the Raiders have coaches who have proven they have their young players ready to play at the NFL level and be successful.
