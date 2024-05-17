Raiders' AFC West Opponent Schedule: Kansas City Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders learned when they would play their 2024 opponents two days ago.
They face a few tough stretches and a few tune-up games as they look to return to the postseason for the first time in three seasons.
Under Coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders hope to build on the momentum they created at the end of the 2023 season. Pierce has created lots of excitement in Las Vegas, and Raider Nation hopes he can turn that excitement into victories.
The Raiders, of course, will play their AFC West rivals twice a year. The Raiders went 4-2 against their divisional rivals last season, which helped them get close to the postseason.
The defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will certainly be two games the Raiders will have circled on their schedule.
But who do the Chiefs face outside of the Silver and Black? Let’s take a look at the Chiefs’ schedule and some things that stand out.
Right off the bat, the Chiefs will host one of the best teams in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens, in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 17-10, to advance to their second straight Super Bowl.
The usually explosive Ravens’ offense, led by Lamar Jackson, was stifled by the Chiefs’ excellent defense.
This being the season’s opening game should be very exciting.
The Chiefs then host the Cincinnati Bengals, a team they have had an intense rivalry with ever since Joe Burrow took over at quarterback. They follow that with a Sunday Night Football game against the new-look Atlanta Falcons, led by Kirk Cousins.
The Raiders will first take on the Chiefs in Week 8 at Allegiant Stadium, where Kansas City got the best of them in 2023. Pierce and his squad hope to get the best of their rivals this time.
In Week 11, the Chiefs travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills, another match-up between two teams that have given us quality games in the last few years. Josh Allen and his squad will hope to get over the hump against Kansas City finally.
The Raiders get another shot at the Chiefs in Week 13 at Arrowhead Stadium, where they defeated them on Christmas Day last season, the first time the Raiders beat the Chiefs since 2020.
In Week 16, the Chiefs get a shot at the upstart Houston Texans, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The two teams haven’t met since 2022.
The Chiefs will get everyone’s best shot as the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. The Raiders will hope to deliver their best shot at them and defeat them like last season.
