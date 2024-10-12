Raiders' AFC West Rival Facing Massive Internal Feud
The Las Vegas Raiders are making a switch at quarterback this week with Aidan O'Connell getting the starting nod.
The Los Angeles Chargers are struggling to get the ball going through the air, and it has nothing to do with franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, one of the best arms in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has taken some heat for leading an offense to abysmal lows.
The Chargers are second to last in passing yards per game, with an atrocious 136-yard average. It has manifested into poor red-zone play, short drives and a one-dimensional offense. The rushing attack is serviceable but nowhere near where it would have to be to carry the entire offense.
Herbert himself tried to come out in defense of Roman.
"Panicking doesn’t help. I see it as a confidence and faith that we’re going to get things right,” Herbert said, per the Associated Press. “It’s a new offense, it’s a tough offense. We’re going to get it picked up. As long as we’re moving forward, that’s all we can ask for."
Roman cited Herbert's injury woes and said, "There’s a lot of stuff we haven’t even touched yet or been able to put out on the field. Justin is double tough playing through but does it affect what you’re going to do? Clearly, it does."
"The two biggest areas coming out of the bye week where Roman and Herbert want to see major gains are executing on early downs and better production in the red zone," the AP wrote. "The Chargers are averaging only 4.5 yards per play on first down, the league’s fourth-lowest average. Los Angeles’ average third down distance needed for a first down is 7.5 yards, tied for sixth highest. It is 3 for 23 on third-and-long (7 yards or more to go), tied for second worst."
The issues on offense have stirred remarks that Phillip Rivers once made on the ManningCast back in 2021, criticizing Roman's poor play-calling when he was with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chargers are 2-2 and face a Denver Broncos team that is riding high after just dominating the Raiders. Could this turmoil drop them below .500?
