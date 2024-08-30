Raiders' Allegiant Stadium is the Standard for New Stadiums Being Built
When the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, they knew they were in for something incredible when it came down to upgrading their stadium. Even though the move was an unpopular one, it was one that needed to be made.
The Raiders tried and tried in Oakland, but a deal never came through. But what they did not know at the time was they were going to get arguably the best stadium in the whole National Football League.
Now, the Raiders' home, Allegiant Stadium, has been the staple and standard for new stadiums being built around the league. Even with established stadiums, when they are getting upgrades, they look at Allegiant Stadium to see what their stadiums could get to make it better.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed NFL stadiums in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not think these improvements or changes are going to help," Schopp said. "I think they are kind of looking at a luxury box-driven stadium. Does not do much for atmosphere. I think the lesson here is you really got to build a good stadium the first time. Jerry Jones did pretty well with Jerry's Dome. In Atlanta, they did a good job, except the roof -- which is really enormous -- on what otherwise been a really good stadium.
" ... The Raiders' stadium is maybe nearly the gold standard. I do not think the 49ers stadium is close. I think it was a little bit of a foul tip, and I do not think this improvement is going to help. If you want to know what is coming with private equity stuff relative to Browns, Bills, etc., this is a preview. They are jacking up the juice for the higher-end stuff. They do not have to share that."
"I was talking to a family member of an owner," Carpenter said. "We were talking about stadiums, and he talked about how you are going to continue to see the seating capacity shrink. Because then you could have more luxury boxes and luxury seatings. You know that and all that is more. But he told me -- he said I believe, and he goes, 'With any new stadium moving forward now, not a renovation. You are going to have chargers at every seat for people's cellphone. High-speed internet.' He told me the newest features is literally going to be making these the most internet and led."
