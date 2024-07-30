Raiders' Antonio Pierce Sounds Off on New Age Ideas
For Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, it is all about the culture. Pierce's offseason, for example, was about adding to the culture. Not detracting from it. In free agency, Pierce signed key additions like Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew. Both bring ability and the right swagger for the Silver and Black.
In the draft, Pierce drafted tough, passionate football players that would only bolster the integrity of what he was building. Pierce invested in the draft and free agency while acting as guardian of the locker room.
But just what is Pierce's culture? It could be described as an environment that cultivates competition. One could also say that it embraces the individual by allowing the individual to embrace himself. Pierce does not force his players to act how he wants them to act. He wants them to be themselves.
"Well, the culture is in us," Pierce said at training camp. "I mean, it's in our DNA. We talk about it every day. That was the opening statement in my team meeting with those guys, the Raider Way, the Raider culture, and that never changes. Doesn't matter if we're not playing the game. ... We talk about pride, poise, passion, and when we get pads on being physical as hell with one another, putting hands on one another, blessing one another. And as you’ve seen, they're going to talk the way they talk. I'm not going to kind of hold them back from doing it.
"You know, whenever it becomes detrimental, we'll talk about it. But at the end of the day this is professional football, no matter what you say or do, it's all about the grass."
Pierce is a former linebacker, having played for the New York Giants. His head coach? Known disciplinarian Tom Coughlin. The antithesis of Pierce's modern, player-friendly philosophy. Pierce himself acknowledged it. Perhaps Coughlin's nature played a role in developing Pierce's "player's coach" sensibilities.
The best way to describe Pierce's culture might just be the word "identity."
"You know, when I played you better not say what they're saying," Pierce said. "That's crazy. The guy I played for would probably be fining me left and right. But it's just a different age. And I think when you set standards and expectations of what to say and what to do and how far to go, I think they understand those lines. And more importantly, it gives them a sense of empowerment. And whenever they cross that line, we discuss it, and if it comes up, we'll handle it as grown men."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.