Raiders' Bennett Blossoming Into a Star Before our Eyes
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an impressive upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens, 26-23, to bring their record to 1-1 on the season.
While they have allowed quite a few points through two games, the Raiders defense has had many good moments. All three levels of the defense have made big plays when Coach Antonio Pierce has needed them.
One of those players is cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Entering his second season in the league, Bennett had a lot to prove. So far, he has lived up to the billing.
Bennett has recorded two total tackles and three passes defended. Those three passes defended are the fifth-most in the NFL this season through two games.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett has played 54 coverage snaps, has been targeted eight times, and has allowed just three receptions for 40 yards.
Coming into the season, one of the biggest questions about a relatively unquestioned Silver and Black defense was who would be the cornerback opposite Jack Jones.
Furthermore, the bigger question related to that topic was whether or not that cornerback would perform well enough, depending on who it ended up being.
Bennett has answered those questions and then some this season with excellent coverage and tenacious competitiveness against a few talented teams. Bennett is a major reason why the Raiders are not 0-2 right now.
Being a No. 2 corner is not easy. The No. 1 corner usually takes away the top receiving option, leaving the second corner to be picked on. Through two games, quarterbacks have not necessarily wanted to target Bennett very often.
Bennett had all the physical tools to be a productive cornerback coming out of Maryland in the 2023 NFL Draft. He dealt with injuries last season that derailed his rookie year, which made him hungry to prove he has what it takes to survive in this league.
It is all on the table for Bennett as he controls this Raiders defense's No. 2 cornerback role. The Raiders must maintain this high level of play from him if they want to keep winning games and continue a positive swing.
