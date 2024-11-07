Raiders' Best, Most Surprising Players Through 9 Games
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an abysmal season. It could be argued that they are the worst team in the National Football League through the season’s first nine games.
It could also be argued that the number of injuries the Raiders have suffered, both big and small, has played a significant role in the team’s disappointing season.
Still, the Raiders are a team of professional football players, and it is fair to have expectations. While those expectations must be realistic, they remain. Few players on the Raiders’ depleted roster have played well, but a few have.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently released his midseason list of each team’s highest-graded and surprise players. The Raiders’ highest-graded player is not a surprise, but the player Locker listed as his biggest surprise fits the bill.
Pro Football Focus, tight end Brock Bowers has been the Raiders’ highest-graded player through the first nine games.
Bowers' grade of 86.7, which is stellar in any situation. However, considering the Raiders’ overall poor offense, specifically at the position Bowers depends on the most, his grade is even more respectable.
“Not a whole lot has gone right for the Raiders offense, but Bowers is a verifiable building block,” Locker said. “The first-round pick is the second-highest-graded tight end in football, and his 580 receiving yards lead the position. He’s dropped just one of his 70 targets.”
Offensive guard Jordan Meredith was listed as the Raiders' biggest surprise. While Meredith has undoubtedly played well since receiving more playing time, it is a surprise what the numbers say about Meredith’s performance.
“The Raiders’ quarterback play has been among the worst in the NFL, but its offensive line has generally done its job,” Locker said.
“Plaudits are in order for Meredith, who had just 134 career snaps entering 2024 but has emerged into Las Vegas’ primary right guard. Meredith’s 84.4 overall grade sits sixth among guards with 200 or more snaps this season.”
The Raiders are likely headed towards one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. While this season has had unfortunate results for Raiders players and coaches, it could lead to a significantly brighter future for the organization.
