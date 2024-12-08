Raiders' Bowers Receives Praise from Bitter Rival Chiefs TE Kelce
If you want to take the good from what has been a disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, look to rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
Many want to talk about how the Raiders did not trade up in last year's draft and select a quarterback and that it was a mistake not to draft a quarterback. Well, Bowers and Raiders are proving all the critics wrong.
The Raiders drafted Bowers with the 13th overall pick. How Bowers fell to the Raiders still remains a mystery. Bowers was the best all-around player-maker coming out of college.
Bowers is having an all-time rookie season as a tight end. Every week it seems like he is breaking another rookie record. The Raiders got a steal by selecting Bowers and he has put the league on notice.
"This dude Brock Bowers is having a f----- legendary season. And he really turned it up on us, especially in the second half, late in those last couple of drives," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast. "This guy seems unstoppable man. I am just sitting here watching every single snap and he is finding ways to get open. And eyes are on him. Everyone is kind of like oh he is a rookie ... everyone knows how good this guy is."
"He is a first-round draft pick. He has literally been one of the best, if not the best, tight end in college football since he was a freshman. The guy is an absolute beast. Both as a route runner with the ball in his hands and making plays from the run game. It is showing up each and every single week man. It gets me excited to watch the tight ends. All the young tight ends in the league. How much of an impact they all make on their team man. And he is definitely at the four front. This team [Raiders] they played us tough. For whatever reason their defense had a good understand of what we were trying to do and how to stop us."
Bowers will be in the running for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
