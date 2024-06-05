Raiders C Andre James Doesn't Need Recognition
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James has been a stabilizing presence on the offensive line for the last few years.
James re-signed with the Silver and Black this offseason, offering continuity to one of the NFL's most improved offensive line units.
James believes in the culture Coach Antonio Pierce is building and wants to be a part of winning football in Las Vegas. He fits the toughness and selflessness of the culture, which is a large reason he re-signed.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby brought James on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby." There, he spoke about what it meant to him that centers and offensive linemen, in general, often don’t receive the recognition they deserve.
James said he doesn’t care about recognition.
“I just want to see the team do good,” he said. “I want to ball out. I want to win games. That’s all that f---ing matters to me. I don’t give a f--- about the flowers, any of the recognition, that’s just for the birds. I want to win games. I just want to f--- people up in the meantime. That’s the goal.”
James was asked about his third deal with the Raiders, calling it a "blessing."
“I really didn’t want to go nowhere, dude,” he said. “I f---ing love it out here. I mean, Vegas is the spot. Being in Oakland, and being here the whole time, it’s just different. That was really my first time thinking, I was like, ‘Man, I could be anywhere else in the country in a moment’s notice.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to go anywhere. This is the place I want to be at.’ I’m right in between Utah, I’m right next to California; this is where I’ve been, pretty much my whole life, between these two states. So I was like, ‘Yeah, I really don’t want to be anywhere else.’”
James has been a Raider for six years. He has found his place on this roster as the starting center, and now he wants to be part of the team’s turnaround as they aim to make the postseason for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with James and Crosby.
