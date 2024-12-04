Raiders Cannot Afford to Not Be Selective in QB Process
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in a prime position to find their quarterback of the future this offseason.
The Raiders are 2-10, tied for the worst record in the NFL. The quarterback position has been a problem for Coach Antonio Pierce this season and for the organization for the last two seasons.
None of the options the team has brought in since Derek Carr’s departure have worked out. The offense has still struggled to move the ball through the air despite having impressive weapons.
That is why the team is considered one of the top quarterback destinations in the NFL this offseason.
Most fans prefer the team to find that franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the idea of a rookie quarterback coming in and turning the team around is fun, it isn’t always a reality.
This is an interesting quarterback class. There are likely only two first-round caliber quarterbacks in this class: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Then, there are wild cards like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.
The team currently in front of the Raiders in the draft is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags do not need to take a quarterback with their top pick, as Trevor Lawrence is locked into a major contract. Colorado star cornerback and receiver Travis Hunter is a popular pick for them.
That being the case, the Raiders could have their choice between Sanders and Ward.
However, if the Raiders win another game and the New York Giants, who sit behind the Raiders in the draft order and also need a quarterback, do not, they may not have the chance to take the gunslinger they want.
If that becomes the case, the Raiders should not just take the player the Giants did not take. They should not take a quarterback just for the sake of taking a quarterback.
The Raiders’ process of finding a QB must be thorough, and they must narrow down their choice to their one top choice. It would not be wise for them to take a player just because it is a position of need if that player is not a fit.
Las Vegas will likely spend the offseason months evaluating every option possible to upgrade the most important position in football. It will be interesting to follow as the team seeks its next franchise quarterback.
