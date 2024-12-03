What Traits Should Raiders Seek in QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10 with five games remaining, so many fans have turned their attention to the offseason.
It should be an exciting offseason ahead, one that could define the regime of General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders have lots of cap space to work with and, if this pace continues, a top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many expect that top pick to go toward a quarterback. The Raiders have played musical chairs with the most important position in football for the past two seasons since Derek Carr’s departure.
Telesco has struck gold drafting a quarterback in the past, finding Justin Herbert in the 2020 NFL Draft when he was working for the Los Angeles Chargers. That pick worked out, as Herbert is one of the best gunslingers in the NFL.
Raider Nation hopes Telesco can find their next franchise quarterback in this class.
But what traits will he identify that make up a future star signal caller?
Let’s use Herbert as an example. Herbert is obviously incredibly physically gifted, which matters more than anything in the NFL. He is 6-foot-6 and has a rocket arm and the talent to make every throw on the field.
However, the next most important trait is football IQ. Herbert is one of the smartest quarterbacks in the league, rarely turning the ball over. Ever since Jim Harbaugh took over as his head coach, he has just one interception this season.
Beyond physical tools and football intellect, quarterbacks must be good leaders. The ability to command a huddle and unite a locker room are unique skills only the best of the best have.
Toughness is also an incredibly important trait. The next Raiders’ quarterback must understand what it means to be a Raider: relentless competitiveness and out-toughing your opponent.
That has been re-established under Pierce since he took over, so finding a tough quarterback is important.
Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class. Beyond those two, there may not be a gunslinger worth selecting in the first round, especially not with how high the Raiders may pick.
Telesco must identify the correct traits for his team’s next franchise quarterback. Raiders fans want to get off the quarterback carousel they have been on for the last two years, and this offseason is the perfect chance for that to happen.
