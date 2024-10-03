Raiders CB Jack Jones Heard Antonio Pierce's Message Loud and Clear
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after the team’s loss against the Carolina Panthers that he felt multiple players had made “business decisions” against the Panthers after the game had gotten out hand. While there has still been no confirmation who Pierce was referencing, cornerback Jack Jones did not take the field as the starting cornerack.
In fact, Jones missed a healthy part of second half.
However, it was widely speculated that Jones was benched because of uninspired play against the Panthers the prior week. However, that has not been confirmed by Pierce. Jones’ is usually one of the most dependable players on the Raiders’ defense but did not play up to his potential against the Panthers. Jones’ poor play led to extra yardage and points for the Panthers’ offense.
Pierce believes Jones did exactly what the team expected of him when he got on the field. After giving up a touchdown and a field goal without Jones, the defense quickly improved once Jones returned to action. His absence proved how critical his presence is.
“I think Jack Jones handled it like a pro,” Pierce said. “Like I said after the game, that's between me and Jack [Jones]. We did what we had to do, and Jack did what he had to do when he went in the game. Thought he tackled, thought he was physical, thought the effort was there. Everything that we asked him to do, he did."
Pierce continues to do his part to help Jones succeed, as the two have known each other since Jones was in high school. Pierce and Jones have a connection that spans many years and has helped take the Raiders defense to the next level. Upon Jones’ arrival last season, the Raiders’ defense became one of the best in the league.
For the Raiders to have a successful season, which is still possible, they are going to need Jones to be at his best. The talented cornerback is an integral part of the Raiders defense. Without him, the Raiders’ defense simply did not look the same, especially with all of the injuries the unit has suffered. Jones has the skill set to make him a household name. It will be up to him and the Raiders coaching staff to ensure that happens.
