Raiders CB Jack Jones With Advantageous Opportunity Ahead of 2024 Season
Jack Jones quickly rose to the scene as one of the Las Vegas Raiders' most valuable players on defense last season, despite having merely joined the team in November.
Now, Jones has been able to benefit from a complete offseason with the Raiders, which helps not only his camaraderie with the team but also his preparedness for the 2024 campaign.
"The type of player Jack is, from the first day he stepped on our defense, from the first practice, he set the tone," Jones' fellow cornerback Nate Hobbs said at training camp. "He caught like two picks his first practice with us. So, I already knew what type of player he was going to be, but he just continues to amaze me with the things he does and the way he can lock in and turn up because once he's activated, I think he's a top-five cornerback in this league. That's me."
Last November, Jones was released by the New England Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Raiders would claim him off waivers the very next day.
Jones was immediately embraced by the team, which he feels helped him have the season he did in those seven games with the Silver and Black last year.
"I think it's bigger for the team to accept the player that's coming in versus the player that's [joined] the team because, at the end of the day, this is a team," Jones said at training camp. "And it's like 52 versus one. And when I came here, man, the whole 52 just loved me. It was love from the jump. Granted, I loved being here, and I still love being here, I'm going to always love being here, but they loved me, they showed me love, they gave me a helping hand. I appreciate that, and that's probably why I'm standing in this position I am right now today."
Jones finished his 2023 season as a Raider with 25 tackles, one for a loss, four passes defensed and two pick-sixes. He made three starts in those seven contests.
