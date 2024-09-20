Raiders' Chemistry Will Define Team Going Forward
In the closing minutes of the first half last Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew II threw a costly interception to Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey that killed a drive at the 50-yard line, while Las Vegas was trailing by 3 points.
As Minshew came off the field, defensive end Maxx Crosby had some words and motivating hand gestures for the Raider quarterback that resonated heavily.
"He grabbed me and just said, 'Hey, we got your back, dude," Minshew said. "'We need that Washington State Gardner. We need that. ' And I was like, 'Man, you're right, dude.'"
From that moment forward, Minshew never turned it over again, channeling his inner Washington State Cougar. He threw for 218 yards, completing 19 of his next 26 passes, and led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter for a total of 13 points to top Baltimore, 26-23.
Crosby lit a fire underneath Minshew that may have been the difference in the ballgame.
The leadership from Crosby to not only motivate Minshew, but to do it directly after a frustrating moment shows what type of player and competitor he is.
The three-time Pro-Bowl edge rusher held up his end of the bargain with a late-game sack on Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. Crosby did not stray from his statement of, "We got your back."
For Minshew to look Crosby in the eyes, smack his shoulder pads, and listen to every single word that he had to say, especially after an interception, exemplifies the leadership both guys bring to the team and the relationship those two have.
Many quarterbacks would have walked to the bench, frustrated with themselves, ignoring the advice and support from a teammate.
When it becomes crunch time, late in the season with playoff implications on the line, teams that show this type of grit, resiliency, and leadership are usually the ones that come out on top in a close ballgame.
The Raiders possess all three of those intangibles that can separate them from other teams in the AFC as the season progresses and the playoff picture begins to unfold.
Talent is important, but attitude and chemistry will make or break a team and it looks like it will make the Raiders a serious threat going forward.
