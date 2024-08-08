Raiders' Cody Whitehair Talks Luke Getsy, Familiarity With Offense
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Cody Whitehair is with a new team but in the same system.
Whitehair played two seasons in new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's offense as a member of the Chicago Bears. That familiarity, of course, benefits him in several ways, starting with teaching the rest of the offensive line.
"With the experience, I've seen a lot playing in this offense a couple years," Whitehair said at training camp. "I've heard a lot of the play calls, a lot of the cadence and stuff. So, just being able to help them see different things and get a better head start on some of the stuff that I've seen in previous years."
Getsy produced one of the best rushing offense over the past two years -- Chicago was second in the league last year (141.1) and first in 2022 (177.3).
"All the stuff we've run, it's really good stuff," Whitehair said. "But I think it all starts with our get-off up front. Our cadence and timing up the snap counts and stuff and getting on the defenders before they have a chance to even get out of their stance. And that's what we preach, and that's what we've been working on this training camp. And like I said, we've done a really good job with mixing up stuff and getting off the ball."
Getsy enters his first season as the Raiders' offensive coordinator after spending the last two as Chicago's. Since reuniting with Getsy this offseason, not much has changed as far Whitehair is concerned.
"He's very intelligent," Whitehair said. "Both in the run game, the pass game. he's got gadgets, obviously, that he brings to the table. But being able to have everybody as coaches on the same page, I think, is a huge thing, and he did that in Chicago with us, and that's what I see from him here. Everybody speaks the same language, and you know what you're getting every day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.