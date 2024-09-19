Raiders Could Have Huge Hall of Fame Class of 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have only had four former members of the Silver and Black inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the last six years.
That number could change drastically this year, as 16 former Raiders have been nominated for the Hall's class of 2025.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 167 nominees for this year's class.
Here are all the former Raiders who have a chance to be immortalized in Canton next year:
Quarterback Rich Gannon
Gannon was one of the greatest quarterbacks in Raiders history, winning the 2002 MVP award while leading the Silver and Black to Super Bowl XXXVII, where they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gannon earned all four of his Pro-Bowl honors and his two first-team All-Pro nods as a Raider. He is ranked third in franchise history in passing yards with 17,585.
Defensive back Eric Allen
Gannon's teammate, Allen, was a key member of those successful early 2000s Raiders teams. The bulk of his success came before his time with the Silver and Black when he was named to six Pro Bowls and one All-Pro First Team.
Offensive Tackle Lincoln Kennedy
Kennedy was another member of those great Raiders teams at the turn of the century. He was named to three straight Pro Bowls as a Raider and was a first-team All-Pro honoree in 2002.
Offensive Guard Steve Wisniewski
Wisniewski is one of the greatest offensive linemen in Raiders history. Another significant asset on some of those early 2000s teams, Wisniewski was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, playing his entire 13-year career with the Raiders.
Punter Shane Lechler
Behind Ray Guy, Lechler was probably the best punter to ever suit up for the Silver and Black. As a Raider, he was named to seven Pro Bowls, and for much of the 2000s, was considered the best punter in all of football, receiving six first-team All-Pro honors. Lechler was a member of both the Hall of Fame All-2000s and 2010s teams.
Running Back Charlie Garner
Garner spent just three years with the Raiders but was a key factor in their run to Super Bowl XXXVII. He was elected to one Pro Bowl in his career, the season before joining the Silver and Black.
Running Back Marshawn Lynch
Lechler is No. 1 in franchise history in punting yards with 48,215.
Lynch was a Raider for two seasons (2017, 2018). He rushed for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in his short time with the Silver and Black, adding 235 receiving yards as well.
Lynch was a member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team. He finished his 12-year career as a five-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro honoree and a Super Bowl champion.
Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson
Linebacker NaVorro Bowman
Defensive Tackle La'Roi Glover
Defensive Tackle Chester McGlockton
Defensive Back DeAngelo Hall
Wide Receiver Andre Rison
Linebacker Bill Romanowski
Defensive End Justin Tuck
Defensive Tackle Ted Washington
