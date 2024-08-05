Raiders Could Lock Up Their Young DBs With Great Seasons
While the 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, a few team-building aspects should be at the forefront of the Las Vegas Raiders’ front office.
The Raiders have two excellent young defensive backs who will command new contracts after the season: cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tre’von Moehrig.
Moehrig was a second-round selection out of TCU in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Hobbs was a fifth-round selection out of Illinois in the same draft.
Both defensive backs hit the open market after the season, and the Raiders may want to keep them around long-term.
So, with good seasons, will the Raiders extend Hobbs and Moehrig?
Hobbs has been a fixture in the Raiders’ defense since his rookie season. He has posted 232 total tackles, 12 for loss, seven quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and two interceptions. He is great in coverage and has been a stellar run-stopper.
However, Hobbs has struggled with injuries throughout his career. He missed four games last season and six in the previous year. Will the Raiders want to invest in Hobbs in the long term if he cannot stay on the field?
Hobbs will have to stay healthy and play well to earn a long-term contract in Las Vegas.
Moehrig has had some ups and downs during his time as a Raider. He struggled in 2022 but had a bounce-back 2023 and was one of the best players on the defense as a run defender and in coverage.
Moehrig has totaled 193 tackles, three for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and four interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he has been targeted 97 times and has allowed 67 receptions for 836 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons.
Consistency has been Moehrig’s biggest problem. Can the Raiders count on him to maintain his 2023 season level of play? Or could he revert to 2022 status next year?
The Raiders will likely pay Hobbs and Moehrig if they both have good seasons. They have to prove they belong as part of the Raiders’ long-term defensive core. If they do, the Raiders will be set at defensive back for years to come.
