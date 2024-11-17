Raiders Could Play Spoiler to Dolphins' Playoff Hopes
After having last Sunday off, the Las Vegas Raiders will face the Miami Dolphins Sunday on the road. The Raiders are on a five-game losing streak but hope to turn things around against a Dolphins team that has lost three of its last four games.
Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network notes how difficult the Raiders' task on Sunday will be. The Dolphins may have lost many games lately, but they are better than their record shows.
The Raiders also are also facing a Dolphins team that cannot afford another loss if they hope to make it to the playoffs.
“The Miami Dolphins can’t make the playoffs in the next two weeks, but they can essentially eliminate themselves from consideration if they lose to either the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday or New England Patriots in Week 12,” Beasley said.
“Thanks to their Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Dolphins enter the weekend with a 22.9% chance to make the playoffs. But those odds would plummet with a loss to a Raiders team that has dropped five straight and is starting one of the worst quarterbacks in professional football.
The Raiders will again turn to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to lead them on Sunday. They hope he and the offense play better under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
“The Raiders are sticking with Gardner Minshew II this week even though he’s 30th in QB+ (60.1, D- grade) and QBR (37.7), and 28th in EPA+CPOE (.038),” Beasley said. “Vegas as a team averages 3.5 yards per carry and has scored just 16 offensive touchdowns on the year.
"The Dolphins, meanwhile, have scored 77 points in the three games since Tua Tagovailoa has returned from injury."
While Minshew has struggled for most of the season, Beasley noted that Minshew has seen success in certain situations. However, with the Raiders' offensive line lacking continuity, it is doubtful Minshew sees many of the types of situations he succeeds in.
“In his last two starts, Minshew is 24-of-30 when not pressured (80%, though none of those passes resulted in a touchdown),” Beasley said.
“The Dolphins will try to turn up the heat on Minshew. If they do, it’ll probably mean Chop Robinson continues his upward trajectory. He brought pressure on 20.7% of L.A.’s dropbacks."
Beasley noted that the Raiders “have a -14 turnover differential, their worst mark through nine games since 2004 (-15).
“It’ll be an unstoppable force-immovable object situation at Hard Rock,” Beasley said. “The Dolphins in Week 11 forced multiple turnovers for just the second time this season. They have the fifth-fewest takeaways (eight) of any NFL team.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.