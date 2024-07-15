Raiders Could Trade for Quarterback if Questions Still Remain in 2025
Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has spoken about his frustrations with the Raiders offense since he got to Las Vegas. It is not a secret that Adams wants to win and play to the best of his availability for the Raiders. In the new Netflix series, "Receiver," fans get to see how Adams was frustrated with how last season went for the Silver and Black.
With fans seeing Adams frustrated, many have wondered if he would ask to be traded. The trade that most people talk about sees Adams reuniting with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers in New York. Adams has stated many times that he wants to be a Raider, but Rodgers is hopeful they will team up one more time before he retires.
What if Rodgers is interested in joining Adams in Las Vegas, though?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed how they could see Rodgers playing for the Raiders in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We know how close they [Adams and Rodgers] are," Carpenter said.
"With the history those two, the friendship they have, the connection they have, it is definitely something to pay attention to," Haldik said. "... This is a guy [Rodgers] that wants to capitalize at the end of his career. Does he really push the Jets for a trade or push Davante behind the scenes? ... You have to talk about that, and you have to take it seriously."
"Let me give you an angle nobody is talking about," Carpenter said. " ... Let us assume Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II fall on their face. You are going to have an incredibly talented team. With an expanded salary cap. With a big opportunity. You could see the Raiders add Aaron Roders. Coming here at the end of his career. It does not make a lot of sense because he is not going to be here a long time, but this Raider team is loaded. ... I sincerely believe -- and I think I have reason to -- Aaron would love to come to Vegas and play with Davante."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.