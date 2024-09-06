Raiders Counting on QB Gardner Minshew's Experience to Come in Handy
For the second season, the Las Vegas Raiders open the season on the road against a divisional opponent.
However, they face a much stiffer defense than last season’s opener, as Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and the Chargers' defense have the potential to give any offense issues, especially an offense that is in its first regular season game with a new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator.
Last season, the Raiders faced the Chargers on the road in a game where Mack completely dominated the Raiders’ offensive line. It was quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first start in the National Football League, which did not help the situation much, as Mack finished the game with six sacks, completely derailing the Raiders’ hopes of having any continuity on offense.
This time, the Raiders go on the road to face the Chargers with a more mobile and more experienced quarterback behind center. Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy believes quarterback Gardner Minshew’s experience will play a significant role for the team against the Chargers.
Getsy noted Minshew’s experience with different teams around the league and his ability to connect with his teammates will bode well for the Silver and Black this season.
"Yeah, I think Gardner's [Minshew] experience, he's been with a few different coordinators, a few different systems, few different teams,” Getsy said. “I think that somebody who has been through and experienced as much as he has, connecting to a new system is much more simple for someone like that. So, as far as him just being new to it or connecting to it, I think his experiences and his capabilities allow him to fit a lot of different things.
“But he brings that element of leadership and that element of having that experience, and then he really bought into what we were doing here, and his connectivity with the other guys on the team. I think there's a lot of factors that go into it, not just simply one thing or another. But I think for him, he really stepped up when we came to camp, prepared. The leadership part of it stood out right away for the guys, and I think if you ask the rest of the guys on this football team, they're ready to follow him."
