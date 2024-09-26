Raiders' Crosby Breaks Down 'Unacceptable' Loss, Previews Browns
Las Vegas Raiders’ star defensive end Maxx Crosby has hosted his podcast, "The Rush," for the last year.
Crosby co-hosts the podcast with former Eastern Michigan teammates Brogan Roback, Darien Terrell, and Dustin Creel to discuss Raiders games, discuss the big picture of the NFL, and debate sports like the NBA and who the best UFC fighters are.
On the latest episode, Crosby jumps right into it by discussing the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, calling the result ‘unacceptable.’
However, Crosby knows he and the Raiders cannot dwell on a loss for too long and must turn their focus to their next opponent, the Cleveland Browns.
Crosby opened the episode with this breakdown:
“Obviously, tough game this week, lost to the Panthers, didn’t play good as a team, period,” he said. “Where do I start? Ups and downs, didn’t play good enough complementary football. Gotta give our respect to Carolina and Andy Dalton stepping up; they made a lot of crazy plays, a lot of big plays, and it was just unacceptable as a unit. So, the NFL, there’s the highs of the highs, the lows of the lows; we talk about it all the time; coming off the road win vs. Baltimore, No. 1 seed, former MVP, and we get a big win and then come back this week at home and we lose.”
Crosby is keeping a level head as the Raiders move on. The NFL is a week-to-week league, and Crosby knows that.
“We’re not going to live in extremes,” he continued. “We know that s--- is unacceptable. We know that. But it’s how you respond, and that’s what separates the boys from the men. We have to respond. Cleveland took a big loss vs. the Giants as well, so they’re going to be hungry, and we have to respond. So, looking forward to it; have to get our bodies right, have to get everybody back on the same page, and we look forward to the challenge and coming back home and getting a win.”
The best teams in the NFL are the ones who respond to adversity and tough situations with the same level of competitive fire as they would a winning streak.
Crosby and his Raiders squad are looking to do just that.
Click here to watch Crosby’s full podcast episode.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.