Raiders Should Build Team Around Carroll's Identity
The Las Vegas Raiders are evaluating how they can improve their roster as the team looks to pull itself out of the bottom of the AFC.
Now led by John Spytek and Pete Carroll, the Raiders have leaders who know what it takes to win at this level.
Mark Davis and Tom Brady made the right hires on paper; now, Spytek and Carroll have to go out and make it happen.
The Raiders are in a great spot for a team beginning a rebuild (or a re-tool, whatever inconsequential verbiage you want to use). They have double-digit 2025 NFL Draft selections and a mountain of cap space.
Las Vegas won just four games last season, and ownership is growing impatient with the lack of winning. It has been three seasons since the Raiders made the playoffs, something ownership and fans both want to change.
With that in mind, it is in the Raiders’ best interest to build a team in the image of their head coach.
Carroll has established winners everywhere he has been and has won at the highest level of college football and the NFL. It has been a while since then, but the tried and true method of playing tough defense and controlling the line of scrimmage on offense never goes out of style.
The Raiders' defense is good but not great. Retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham helps maintain continuity. Las Vegas should sign more players who fit Graham’s scheme, as it will likely need to bolster its roster at all three levels of defense.
Once they take care of the defensive side of the ball, it will be time to figure out this run game. It can’t possibly get worse, can it?
Carroll has built good run games, especially with the Seattle Seahawks. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could get the team to draft TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State to spark the backfield.
The Raiders need a bell-cow back to handle a large bulk of carries in 2025. Drafting a young player with fresh legs should help.
Las Vegas needs direction as an organization more than anything. Carroll can give them that, along with great energy and the ability to create a winning culture.
It is now on the front office to give him the pieces to make those things happen for the Silver and Black.
