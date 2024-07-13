Raiders' Davante Adams Had His Own 'Flu Game' Last Season
One of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' best games last season was his outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.
He helped lead the Raiders to their franchise-record 63 points, posting 101 receiving yards and a touchdown.
What many may not know about that game, though, is that Adams was battling flu-like symptoms.
"True flu symptoms like throwing up, not feeling good at all," Adams said in an episode of Netlix's new documentary, "Receiver," which chronicles Adams, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon Ra St. Brown's 2023 seasons. "So, I'm to the point where I lost like six pounds, I'm like, 'Oh, this is not good, man. End of the year, I got to be right.'"
Adams is fittingly a member of the Jordan Brand. Michael Jordan, of course, had his iconic "flu game" against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.
"Michael Jordan, who is my GOAT -- greatest player of all time and the biggest competitor. I always tell people that I'm the second-most competitive person on planet Earth behind Michael Jordan," Adams said. "The flu game was the black and red 12s [shoes] way back. That was the game where he got sick and had one of his best games of his career. So, some of my teammates knew I was sick and I had the flu going into that one, so they tried to kind of equate those two together and ended up calling that my flu game."
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, the interim head coach at the time, praised his star receiver's efforts.
"He put his cape on against the Chargers, right?" Pierce said. "Went out there, no practice, sick, you're looking at him, we get him IVs, we're juicing him up, he's over here looking like he's dying and s---. And then he plays his ass off."
That game against the Chargers was one of Adams' three 100-plus-yard receiving performances on the year.
Adams has still not missed a single game since joining the Silver and Black. It's commitment like his that will get this team to where it wants to be.
