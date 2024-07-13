Raiders' Davante Adams Sideline Rant Gave Insight Into the WR's True Feelings
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most polarizing organizations in National Football League history. Few other teams in the league receive the same amount of good and bad attention as the Raiders. As the Raiders got off to a 1-3 start last season, their woes began to receive more attention.
It was clear early on the team was not headed in the right direction. The Raiders went on a three-game losing streak after winning a divisional game on the road against the Denver Broncos during the first week of the season. One of those losses was excusable, as the Raiders started the season with two road games, one in Denver and one across the country, against the Buffalo Bills in their home opener.
No one expected the Raiders to beat the Bills. However, the Raiders had a legitimate shot of beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s very first start of his career.
The Raiders followed up those three losses with two consecutive wins. However, those wins came mainly because of the defense and not because of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders' offense. The two wins masked the Raiders' problems for those outside looking in. However, inside the locker room, the players knew the truth: the Raiders had a significant issue at the quarterback position.
Garoppolo’s poor play and inability to stay healthy cost the team wins. The Raiders would have won at least an extra game or two in the first half of last season if Garoppolo had stayed healthy and played even marginally better. That was the frustration many players likely quietly felt but could ill afford to say publicly, under Josh McDaniels's iron fist, and in fear of being the player to announce the brewing issue publicly.
Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, especially, could not and would not publicly cause more issues on a team headed nowhere fast. However, on Netflix’s docuseries "Receiver," Adams let it be known how much Garoppolo’s errant throws negatively impacted him. During McDaniels’ final game coaching the team, Adams was fed up and let his feelings be known uncharacteristically publicly.
"I gotta get the [expletive] outta here before I lose my [expletive] life,” Adams said. “I ain't never been hit this many [expletive] times in my career. Every game, I get [expletive] up."
Adams would also admit that he signed off on Garoppolo’s benching and likely would not have been a part of the Raiders much longer if Garoppolo had not been benched.
