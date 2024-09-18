Raiders' Davante Adams Talks Toe-Tapper Catch Against Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams balled out in the Raiders' Week 2 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver had several big gains, including one that you won't see from most receivers in the National Football League.
On one of the Raiders' most crucial drives of the contest, facing a 23-23 deficit with less than 11 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, quarterback Gardner Minshew II found Adams for a momentous reception that put Las Vegas in the red zone. Adams was able to keep both feet in bounds as he made a tremendously difficult catch while falling out of bounds.
Baltimore would challenge the ruling of a catch and ultimately lose.
"Yeah, I mean, it was something that they felt like they needed to look at for some reason," Adams said during his appearance on the "Up & Adams Show" on Tuesday. "I didn't, I wasn't too worried about it. It was a great ball. And then sometimes, you get those opportunities to make a great play and one that'll hopefully live on forever. So yeah, that was a fun one."
As said previously, it was a play most in the league wouldn't have made. But it's Davante Adams we're talking about -- perhaps the best receiver in the game.
"I would say that the catch, I mean, off execution, it was, it was an 'A,'" Adams said. "Off difficulty. i would give it, if this was the Olympics in France, I probably have to give it a 9.1."
Adams ended up being parallel to the ground on the play, leading fans on social media to compare the catch to Michael Jackson's famous "Smooth Criminal" lean.
"Physics, geometry, all of that, I feel like I did really well in," he said. "So, I was set up to make this play, I saw it coming in, I put the coordinates in, and just had to get this 'Smooth Criminal' going and keep the feet down."
Adams finished the game with 110 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, making key plays, like the toe-tapper, down the stretch to help will the Raiders to their first win.
