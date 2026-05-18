Last-Place Schedule Should Favor Raiders in 2026

When you're the worst team in the NFL, there are pros and cons that come with that distinction. The obvious flaws are that you're one of the laughing stocks of the sport and being mentioned in funny monologues as the butt of the joke. Then, there are the benefits, such as a higher draft pick, more media attention, and more.

The Las Vegas Raiders have gone through that phase and are now entering the 2026 season looking to improve their win total from last season. This year, with No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza set to be at the helm at some point, Las Vegas turns to its last-place schedule, which could put it on the right track as an organization.

The Raiders Could Improve by Facing the Bottom of the Barrel in the NFL

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Admittedly, the Raiders do face several tough opponents in 2026, especially from the NFC West and AFC East this upcoming season. They play at least three of the Super Bowl LXI favorites in the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and AFC West rival Denver Broncos. These are incredibly tough teams with excellent, well-constructed and coached rosters that can score a lot and limit the scoring as well.

This does not even mention the potential rebound we could see from the Kansas City Chiefs and a healthy Patrick Mahomes. There are some tough games on the schedule, but playing against the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals puts a handful of quality wins on the table for head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with wide receiver Jack Bech (18) after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

There is also the likely transition between Kirk Cousins and Mendoza during the regular season, which could occur at any time. This plays a role in what games the Raiders could come out victorious in and just how much better the team is with a much more physically talented signal-caller in Mendoza.

2026 Schedule Provides Opportunities for Upsets and Competitive Raiders Football

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) reacts after a play during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Raiders Nation wants to see this season is a competitive product put on the field on Sundays at 1-1:30 pm Pacific Time. From what we've seen from Spytek and Kubiak, they have built a roster capable of securing some impressive victories throughout the 2026 campaign. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Raiders win at least one or two big games against one of the playoff-contending teams, including from within the AFC West.

With upgrades at linebacker, a steady group of talent at the offensive skill positions, an improved offensive line, and a young, feisty secondary, Las Vegas has the talent to make some noise as a middle-of-the-pack program that will likely lose 10 games but remain tough in almost every contest.