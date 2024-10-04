Raiders DC Graham: 'Nobody Cares What's Going on in Our Locker Room'
This week for the Las Vegas Raiders has been spotlighted with all the Davante Adams trade talks. It is not surprising that this is the main -- and really, only -- topic surrounding the Raiders right now.
But the Raiders, as an organization, are in the middle of a season and are preparing for a divisional game this week against long-time rivals, the Denver Broncos.
As Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said earlier this week, the team is only focusing on facing the Broncos in Week 5.
The trade rumors are something that could cause a distraction and take away focus from the remainder of the team. But it is something the Raiders coaches and players can control.
At the same time, there's also the alarming list of players on the injury report. After being without star defensive end Maxx Crosby, linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Marcus Epps and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who are both out for the year, backups on the Raiders defense had to step up in Week 4 and will likely have to do so again on Sunday.
"I am still going to go back to the Broncos," said Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Thursday. "It is the NFL, nobody cares what's going on in our locker room. The opponent does not care. Just like Denver is not going to care on Sunday. Our job is to show up and perform. We have to get better each day, and that is what we talk about: process over results.
"But it is our job to produce on the field, one for our fans, for ownership, and me to do my job for the head coach. Players do their jobs for themselves and their families. And the coaching staff and organization. So, we expect the next-man-up mentality. Block out the noise. As AP spoke about before. Great challenge this week with Denver. Love going to that stadium. It is a beautiful stadium, and I heard the weather is going to be good. ... It is going to be football Sunday. ... It is going to be a good place to be if you want to play football."
