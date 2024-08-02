Raiders DC Graham Reveals Toughest Coaching Adjustment
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has grown significantly as a coach in the NFL.
He has helped turn the Raiders’ defense into one of the best units in the league. His impact was so strong that other NFL teams wanted to hire him as their head coach.
However, Graham declined those opportunities and remained with the Silver and Black.
Graham was not always the coordinator he is today. When he began his career, he was a position coach, coming up through the league with the New England Patriots under legendary coach Bill Belichick.
Graham joined one of his current players, defensive end Maxx Crosby, on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush," and discussed the toughest adjustment he had to make.
“I was always in my thoughts all the time,” Graham said. “Now I’m able to compartmentalize it a little more. When you’re in charge of the whole thing, and it’s your first time, you’re constantly in your thoughts. ‘What if they get in 3-by-1? What if it’s 2-by-2? What if it’s back at home? What if it’s pistol?’ When you have those moments of being still, sometimes you’re not in the moment. My mind was racing all the time. I was having a hard time sleeping; I wasn’t present when I was home. That’s why I live at least a half hour away from the facility so, by the time I got home, I could decompress and just be able to be with the kids.”
Graham said football consumed his life and his thoughts, which was detrimental to his personal life. He couldn’t enjoy what he was doing. However, he said it’s a work in progress, and he is improving.
“That caught me off guard,” Graham said. “I was not present. On vacation, I wasn’t present. When I was in the cafeteria, I wasn’t present. I was learning to handle that a lot better. I’m still in my thoughts all the time, trust me.”
There are significant adjustments to make as a coach in the league. Some of those adjustments go beyond the game.
Graham is making progress in not overthinking what he is doing.
