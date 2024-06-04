Raiders DC Patrick Graham on DL Tyree Wilson
The Las Vegas Raiders used one of the top picks in last year’s NFL Draft to select defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. When the Raiders decided to draft Wilson, they knew that he was recovering from an injury and would need a decent portion of his rookie season to get in football shape and be productive, as he had missed most of the preseason.
When last season started, Wilson was supposed to learn behind veteran defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. However, the Raiders would release Jones, forcing Wilson into a more prominent role sooner than expected. This accelerated his development.
This led the Raiders to look for ways to help Wilson develop during the season. One of the primary reasons Wilson was drafted was his size and versatility. About halfway through the season, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham moved Wilson to the inside of the defensive line. This decision allowed Wilson and the Raiders' defense to flourish.
"Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job," Graham said. "It teaches them to use their hands because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge.
“I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then, with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room and it's infectious and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
Moving Wilson to the interior defensive line was one of the best moves the Raiders’ coaching staff made last season. The move was a large part of why the Raiders’ defense soared in the second half of the season. Wilson and the Raiders look to continue their improvement this season.
