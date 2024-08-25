Raiders DE Charles Snowden Had Big Impact in Preseason Finale
The Las Vegas Raiders finished up preseason play on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Raiders did not play with their starting units on both sides of the ball. It was a challenge for the the team's second- and third-stringers because the 49ers field their starters to start the game. But the Raiders' defense was up for the challenge and held its own against this good 49ers offense.
It was the last time Raiders players had to make a case for the 53-man roster. And one player that took advantage of that was Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden.
After Friday's game, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Snowden and his performance on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"We've been talking about him this the entire training camp," Carpenter said. "I mean he [Snowden] is a big wide body guy. ... It was like the first couple days in Costa Mesa, and he got blown up and someone made him look silly. Maxx Crosby ran to him, put his chin up, talked to him. And ever since then, he took off. This is a guy who played great tonight. He has been steady throughout all of camp. ... I think that young man has a super good chance of making this roster."
"I think he is another one of those developmental pieces, if you will," Trezevant said. "Depth pieces. ... I will point this out, you noted it. The Maxx Crosby cosign is priceless. In terms of defensive end and defensive linemen. ... I think it is more than most people may realize. Then, you got to also realize and then you got to also think not only is it priceless in terms of what it could mean for a player to a coaching staff but what it can mean for a player's confidence. Snowden is not necessarily the only one that Max is cosigned and the other player, [Ron] Stone that he has also cosigned. Both of those players right after Maxx gives them the cosign, their play just gets better and better and better. So, shoutout to Maxx in terms of hyping up those younger guys. Getting their mind right, giving them that confidence. In terms of Snowden, you hit it right on the head again in terms of tonight, he just pops. There were multiple times you looked on the field tonight and it was like, 'Who made that play? It was Snowden.'"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.