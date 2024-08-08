Raiders' DE Deemed an 'Intriguing Player' to Watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best defensive lines in the league. That was the case at the end of last season, even before defensive tackle Christian Wilkins joined the mix.
While Wilkins and Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby will surely meet expectations as two of the most dominant defensive linemen in the league, there are, of course, other pieces who will be crucial to their and the entire defense's success.
One of those assets is Crosby's fellow defensive end Malcolm Koonce, a rising lineman who turned in a career season last year.
Because of that, Koonce has been deemed an "intriguing player" by The 33rd Team, which recently listed one from each NFL team.
"Koonce showed impressive production last year, recording eight sacks in 11 starts," wrote NFL insider Ari Meirov. "He's a favorite of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, too. With Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins drawing significant attention, Koonce could find himself in advantageous positions to make plays. The fact that he’s in a contract year should only motivate him even more."
Graham recently discussed Koonce's progress so far this offseason and in camp.
"Success builds confidence,” Graham said. “And then how you sustain is through understanding the process in terms of your preparation. I'm very pleased with how he's prepared for this season, and the focus that he's had, and the fact that the leadership's coming out because you can see the confidence.
“It’s just radiating off his body. You can feel it out there. And I'm sure he knows he has to get better every day and he knows he’s got to prove it out here on this field, but there's a confidence in him right now. I mean, you’ll have to talk to him about it, but I can feel it. I can see it. And you know, we hope it translates to plays on the field.”
Koonce posted a career-best 43 combined tackles, nine for loss, 8.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He played in all 17 games while making 11 starts.
The 26-year-old edge rusher enters his fourth season with the Silver and Black. The Raiders selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
