Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce Learning All He Can From Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders spent the last few seasons building depth on their team by adding experienced veterans and adding young and talented players to the same position. This was especially the case for the Raiders, who strategically added even more players this offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has strategically added to many positions and done an admirable job. He has spent this offseason building up the team’s roster, and after making arguably the biggest splash of any team this offseason, Telesco has shown he knows how to put together teams.
In free agency, the Raiders added veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins to an already solid defensive line that contained multiple talented younger players. A few seasons ago, they drafted defensive end Malcolm Koonce to pair with veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby. Koonce has gradually progressed over the last couple of seasons, increasing his chances of receiving potentially a hefty contract after the season is over.
Koonce has spent the offseason searching for ways to improve his play from last season. The veteran defensive lineman has been looking at highlights from Crosby over the last few seasons to help him get better.
Koonce said Crosby has helped him out in more ways than one.
"I think it's too many to count, to be honest with you,” Koonce said last week when asked why ways Crosby has provided. “But one thing is just motor because sometimes your move won't work or you might mess up the technique, but you keep on -- if you have a high motor and keep on going, then sometimes you just make plays purely off of that."
Koonce said he also watches Crosby in practice and the study room and veteran defensive lineman Hasson Reddick. As he enters arguably the most critical season of Koonce’s career, Koonce continues to learn as much as he can from both of the mentioned players.
"Recently, well I watch Maxx [Crosby] a lot, but also Haason Reddick, I watch him too," he said.
As the Raiders look forward to a fresh start this season, they will undoubtedly need the absolute best version of Koonce if they hope to continue the success from last season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.